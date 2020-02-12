PAL tells passengers to arrive early for additional screening measures

Manila, Philippines — Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Wednesday asked passengers to arrive early before their flights due to additional screening measures as part of precaution against the novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19.

In a statement, the country’s flag carrier asked passengers flying out of Manila to arrive at least four hours before their flight for international trips and at least three hours for domestic flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, PAL said passengers arriving in Manila would be required to accomplish arrival cards and to undergo screening before going through the immigration counters.

“In view of this screening requirement, the Immigration eGates at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for Philippine passport holders are temporarily disabled,” PAL said.

FEATURED STORIES

/atm

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ