PAL warns public vs fake websites offering promo fares

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines Airlines (PAL) on Sunday cautioned the public against bogus websites supposedly offering promotional fares.

In an advisory, PAL has warned that the bogus websites offer promotional fares of as low as P80 for one-way domestic economy fares and 80% off on economy base fares of international flights.

“The aim is to lure and mislead the public into thinking that the site is legitimate. The site asks for personal information, including bank details,” read the advisory.

PAL also warned against logging on and engaging with these websites as it will “compromise or breach the privacy of your personal data.”

PAL also reminds the public that it does not sell tickets through social media channels. PAL said tickets are sold through online bookings on its official website philippineairlines.com and through authorized travel agencies.

It added that any advertisement and announcements are posted on its official Facebook page.

“PAL does not sell tickets nor ask for your bank information on its social media channels. Vigilance is essential in ensuring that you do not fall prey to these bogus ads,” it added.

