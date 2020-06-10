Palace admits it would be hard for PH to reduce COVID-19 cases to zero

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Wednesday admitted that it would be hard for the Philippines to reduce its COVID-19 cases to zero just like New Zealand, citing the difference in population.

“Tatapatin ko po kayo. Medyo mahirap makamit ‘yan ng Pilipinas. Kasi kung ikukumpara mo sa New Zealand, ang land area niyan ay kasinglaki lang ng Luzon, ang population niyan ay 5 million lang,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an interview with state-run PTV when sought for comment on the matter.

(I will be honest to you. It is a little hard for the Philippines to achieve that. Because if you compare it to New Zealand, their land area is just as big as Luzon. Its population is just 5 million.)

“Eh tayo sa Metro Manila lang, 40 million na tayo so talagang dikit dikit na tayo, dahilan kung bakit mabilis kumalat ang sakit. So I’m happy for the New Zealanders, pero limited population po sila at malaking land area, kaya siguro ganun,” he added.

(Here in Metro Manila, there are 40 million of us and we are crowded which is why the virus spreads easier. I’m happy for the New Zealanders but they have a limited population and big land area, maybe that’s why.)

New Zealand appears to have eradicated the COVID-19 after health officials announced that the last known infected person already recovered.

Prior to this, it has been 17 days since New Zealand’s last new case was reported. Overall, it had recorded 1,504 cases and 22 deaths.

But New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern noted that a “sustained effort” is still needed to completely eliminate the virus’ transmission.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has so far recorded nearly 23,000 COVID-19 cases with 4,736 recoveries and 1,071 deaths. -with reports from Associated Press

