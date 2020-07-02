Palace: Anti-terror bill now under ‘final review’

THE controversial anti-terror bill is under “final review” by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea before it will be sent to President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacañang said on Thursday.

“Nailipat na po ‘yan sa tanggapan ni (It’s now with the office of the) Executive Secretary for final review. Final approval lang po siguro ‘yan ni Executive Secretary at dadalhin na po sa lamesa ni Presidente (I think it just needs the final approval of the Executive Secretary before it reaches the table of the President),” Roque said during a virtual press briefing.

“Ibig sabihin po meron nang memorandum (It means that there is already a memorandum) recommending a course of action to the President subject to final approval lang po siguro yan ni Executive Secretary(but still subject to final approval of the Executive Secretary),” he added.

The President still has a week to decide on the anti-terror bill before it lapses into law on July 9.

Congress on June 9 transmitted the bill to Malacañang for Duterte’s signature even as some lawmakers tried to withdraw their support for the controversial measure.

Roque said the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo have given Duterte their opinions on the bill, which the President certified as urgent.

The proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 seeks to repeal Republic Act 9372 or the Human Security Act.

Several groups, however, have opposed the provision of extended pre-trial detention under the anti-terror bill, with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines saying it was “exclusively a judicial power” under the 1987 Constitution.

Duterte’s military and top security officials have cited the continuing threat of terror groups in the country such as the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) as the main reason for the need for the law.

Under the proposed anti-terrorism bill, persons who voluntarily and knowingly join any organization, association, or group of persons knowing that such is a terrorist organization, shall suffer imprisonment of 12 years.

Suspected persons can be detained for 14 days without a warrant of arrest with an allowable 10-day extension. A 60-day surveillance on suspected terrorists can also be conducted by the police or the military, with an allowable 30-day extension.

The use of videoconferencing for the accused and witnesses will also be allowed under the measure.

The Commission on Human Rights will be notified in case of detention of a suspected terrorist.

The Palace had revealed that Duterte was “inclined” to sign the bill into law.