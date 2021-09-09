Palace assures response for ‘Kiko,’ ‘Jolina’

MALACANANG on Thursday ensured it was preparing its response for the onslaught of Typhoon “Kiko,” even as parts of the country are still reeling from the impact of Tropical Storm “Jolina.”

“We are closely monitoring the developments of the operations for Tropical Storm Jolina and preparations for Typhoon Kiko,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said.

Roque said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has a P442.9-million quick response fund at its central office; P11.2 million in Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas; and P32.5 million in other DSWD field offices “which may support the relief needs of displaced families.”

“In addition, there are 12,535 family food packs available in disaster response centers,” he added.

Mimaropa ( Mindoro,Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan)

As of 6 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2021, the DSWD has transferred 2,045 families or 7,602 individuals to 131 evacuation centers.

Citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Roque said restoration of power and communication lines and road clearing operations are ongoing in affected areas.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“We ask the public to continue to remain alert and vigilant, take precautionary measures, observe minimum public health standards, and cooperate with their respective local authorities in case of an evacuation,” he said.

As of posting time, Signal No. 1 has been raised over Cagayan and Isabela due to Typhoon “Kiko” that is expected to continue increasing its strength.

Tropical Storm “Jolina,” which has moved out of the Philippine landmass, hit Luzon and Eastern Visayas on Wednesday, leaving at least two people dead in Masbate.