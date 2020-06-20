Palace: Backriding on motorcycles allowed ‘in principle’

THE government may soon allow backriding on motorcycles despite the strict quarantine restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Malacañang said on Saturday.

In a virtual press briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said, “Pinapayagan na in principle ang backriding upon the approval of the requirements na ise-set ng technical working group. Hintay-hintay na lang po muna (Backriding on motorcycles is already allowed in principle upon the approval of the requirements set by the technical working group. Let’s please just wait),” said Roque.

“So, malapit na po ang backriding, pero kinakailangan mag-issue po ang NTF ng guidelines (So, backriding on motorcycles will be allowed soon, but the National Task Force on Covid-19 needs to issue guidelines),” he added.

Earlier, the government had imposed a “no backride” policy amid the nationwide community quarantine due to health and safety reasons. President Rodrigo Duterte said he would not allow motorcycle backriding because strict physical distancing could not be observed.

Angkas, a motorcycle taxi operator, previously proposed the use of a plastic divider to shield the passenger from the driver.

Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has ordered the Departments of Transportation, Science and Technology and Health; the Metro Manila Development Authority; and the Bureau of Philippine Standards to look for the “safest and effective” manner to ensure safe backriding amid the pandemic.

“[Sila ay] inatasan na mag-pulong at alamin ang pinakaligtas at pinaka-ebektibong paraan para mabawasan ang transmission sa backriding sa mga motorsiklo (They have been directed to convene and determine the safest and most effective way to reduce the rate of transmission in backriding on motorcycles),” he said.

The latest directive of the IATF-EID, which was contained in its Resolution 47 and was approved on Friday, came amid growing appeals by local government units (LGUs) to allow backriding.

On June 3, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia signed an executive order, allowing backriding on motorcycles within the province. Duterte, however, thumbed down Garcia’s plan to allow backriding in Cebu, saying the LGUs have to follow the guidelines issued by the IATF-EID.

Meanwhile, Roque appealed to the public to observe physical distancing, saying, “Baka naman yung kawalan ng [physical] distancing ang maging dahilan para magkasakit at mamatay. So, ingat po at palaging isipin, habang walang bakuna, habang walang gamot, banta po ang Covid-19 (We might get infected or die due to lack of physical distancing. So, let’s be careful and always think that without a vaccine or cure, Covid-19 is still a threat).