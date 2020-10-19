Palace backs security arrangement at Baby River’s funeral

MANILA, Philippines — Amid questions on alleged “overkill” security measures for the funeral of Baby River, daughter of detained activist Reina Mae Nasino, Malacañang said it respects the authorities’ judgment on what may be deemed necessary on the ground.

“Alam niyo po, the President does not micromanage. And in matters of securing an accused facing a non-bailable offense, the President can never substitute judgment from that of the commander on the ground,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday. in an online briefing.

“So we respect po whatever decision of the commander may have been on the ground. If he felt that such security arrangement was necessary, so be it,” he added.

The number of Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) personnel who secured the funeral of the detainee’s child drew flak from various sectors and individuals, including Vice President Leni Robredo who said the incident showed authorities’ lack of compassion and humanity.

When Nasino’s first visited her daughter’s wake, tension erupted after her jail guards prevented her from being interviewed by members of the media.

The National Union of People’s Lawyers, who represents Nasino, said it may file formal complaints against personnel involved in the tension.