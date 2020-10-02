Palace: Children aged 6-23 mos, at-risk pregnant women to get dietary supplements

MANILA, Philippines — The government will roll out a dietary supplementation program for all children aged 6 months to 23 months and nutrition-at-risk pregnant women.

The aid will be in form of cash and food packs, according to Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) adopted today, October 2, a dietary supplementation program for children ages 6-23 months and nutritionally at-risk pregnant women through the provision of cash or food packs amid the COVID-19 health crisis,” Roque said in a statement Friday.

“This forms part of improving the healthcare of the citizens and a means to eliminate hunger which has been aggravated by the pandemic,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

/MUF



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>