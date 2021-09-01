Palace claims senators ‘politicizing’ probe on overpriced medical supplies

AFTER hitting senators for “posturing” and “showing off” in their investigations, Malacañang now claims lawmakers, particularly those from the opposition, are only “politicking” ahead of the 2022 polls.

“Desperado po ang oposisyon. Gumagawa ng isyu laban sa administrasyon (The opposition is desperate. That’s why they’re making up issues against the administration),” its spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he will seek the vice presidency next year because he was confident the opposition would “lose.”

Roque said other than politics, there was no other logical reason for senators to keep “blabbering.”

“Kung hindi po pulitika, bakit sila gagawa ng ingay? (If not for politics, why would they make an issue out of it?)” he said, referring to the alleged overpricing of face masks and face shields, among others, that were procured by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The Senate is conducting an investigation into the controversial Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation that sold P8.68 billion worth of medical supplies to the government last year.

The local firm is said to be linked to Davao-based businessman and former economic adviser Michael Yang, who the President defended and even cleared of previous drug allegations.



