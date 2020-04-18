Palace condemns Abu Sayyaf attack in Sulu

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Saturday condemned the attack by the Abu Sayyaf Group on soldiers in Patikul, Sulu which led to the death of 11 soldiers and the wounding of 14 others.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the latest incident in Patikul, Sulu, where members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) believed to be under ASG leader Radullan Sahiron and Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan attacked government troops resulting in a firefight, which left 11 soldiers killed and 14 wounded,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Roque said the latest incident was the military’s second encounter with the ASG. The first one happening on April 16. Three soldiers were wounded as a result of the initial clash.

According to Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, the soldiers involved in the clash with the ASG at Barangay Danag belong to the Delta Company’s 21st Infantry Battalion.

“The Office of the President expresses its sincerest condolences to the bereaved families left behind by our brave soldiers who fought hard and paid the ultimate sacrifice to secure our community,” Roque said, “We honor and pray for the fallen.”

“The enemies of the State choose no date and occasion. They strike even during this time of great pandemic,” he added, referring to the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis.

Roque then gave this warning: “Our authorities remain ready and prepared to crush the enemies of the government and quell any armed attack amid the existing state of calamity and public health emergency.”

