Palace condoles with family of ex-DFA chief Perfecto Yasay

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang expressed its condolences to the family of former Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. who passed away Friday at age 73.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones of former Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay, Jr, who died today, June 12,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Yasay died of pneumonia caused by the recurrence of his cancer, his wife Cecile said in a Facebook post.

“As we pay tribute and honor Secretary Yasay, we offer our sincerest prayers to the Almighty to grant him eternal repose,” Roque further said.

Yasay was the first Foreign Affairs chief of the Duterte administration, serving from June 2016 to March 2017.

Lawmakers, however, rejected his nomination as DFA chief after his Filipino citizenship was questioned.

After his short stint as DFA chief, Yasay then served as chair of the Board of Trustees of the Philippine Christian University.

