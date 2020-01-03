Palace condoles with family of journalist Niñez Cacho-Olivares

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday condoled with the family of veteran journalist Niñez Cacho-Olivares.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of one of the country’s veteran journalists, Ms. Niñez Cacho-Olivares,” Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daily Tribune, where Cacho-Olivares served as its editor in chief, said its founder died due to “lingering illness.” She was 78.

“Her strength in spirit and her strength in character was seen in how she pursued the continuance of her publication. Her fearlessness in sharing her socio-political opinions on public matters is something that her colleagues and friends will continue to remember and admire,” Andanar said.

FEATURED STORIES

“We are with her family in this time of grief. Her passing is a loss to the industry and to those who knew her personally,” he added.

Aside from her column in The Daily Tribune, Olivares also wrote for several Manila broadsheets like the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Bulletin Today, Business Day, and Business World.