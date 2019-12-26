Palace dares Sison, CPP to cancel ceasefire; Duterte to oblige
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday dared the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) to cancel their own ceasefire declaration after exiled communist leader Jose Maria Sison’s threat to pull out its stand-down order to the communist rebels.
Sison said the CPP will cancel its unilateral ceasefire if the government will not immediately present its written ceasefire orders to state-security force
“In a Facebook interview, he demands from the government the production of the orders suspending the military and police operations against the communist rebels. He threatens to cancel the ceasefire if these orders are not shown to the NDF panel,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.
“These orders are not forthcoming, Sison and his comrades can proceed with the cancellation of the ceasefire and the President will oblige them,” Panelo added.
Panelo remained unfazed over Sison’s latest threat, saying the communist rebels “have violated their own declared unilateral ceasefire.
“So there is not even logic in their threat,” he said.
The Palace official was referring to the attack allegedly launched by the NPA against policemen and soldiers in Iloilo and Camarines Norte provinces hours after the government and the CPP separately declared a ceasefire from December 22 to January 7.
