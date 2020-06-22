Palace declares June 24 a special non-working holiday in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared Wednesday June 24, 2020 a special non-working day in Manila in connection with the capital’s 449th founding anniversary.

The holiday declaration was signed on June 9 by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, a copy of which was released by the Palace on Monday evening.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the city of Manila be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies, subject to community quarantine, social distancing, and other public health measures,” Proclamation 969 reads.

