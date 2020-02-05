Palace declares special non-working holidays in select towns, cities

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has declared special non-working holidays in various towns and provinces nationwide this month to allow local residents to commemorate significant events.

Proclamation No. 898 declared February 10, 2020 a special non-working day in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte to allow locals to celebrate Pamulinawen Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proclamation No. 899 declared February 11, 2020 a special non-working day in Talisay City, Negros Occidental which will celebrate its 22nd charter anniversary.

Meanwhile, Procalamation No. 900 would give the people of Parañaque City time to celebrate its 22nd cityhood anniversary on February 13, 2020, a special non-working day.

FEATURED STORIES

February 18, 2020 was declared a special non-working day in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental under Proclamation no. 901 to allow its residents to celebrate the Tawo-Tawo Festival.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed all of these proclamations, by the authority of President Rodrigo Duterte, and copies of which were released to the media Wednesday.

GSG

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ