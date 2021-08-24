Palace defends P28.1B anti-insurgency funds

MALACAÑANG on Tuesday defended the proposed billions of pesos worth of budget for the controversial task force to end communism in the midst of the raging pandemic, assuring that it won’t be used for election campaigns.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said the higher allocation for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) will help communities recover from the economic crisis.

“Alam nating kagutuman ang dahilan ng pag-aalsa. [Ito] ay magbibigay hanapbuhay sa mga nahihirapan (We know hunger is the motivation for rebellion. This will provide them with more jobs),” he said in his regular media briefing.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday proposed to Congress P28.1 billion for the NTF-ELCAC despite several calls from officials and lawmakers to defund and even dissolve the group. The amount is higher than this year’s P19 billion.

Roque insisted the allocation was not meant for electioneering and that it was ultimately aligned with the government’s goal of “providing more development projects” for economic recovery.

He also defended the proposed P4.5 billion for intelligence and other confidential funds under the Office of the President.

“Hindi naman ibig sabihin na kapag pandemya, ititigil ang terorismo. Kasama [rin] diyan ‘yung benepisyong binibigay sa mga napapatay na mga sundalo at kapulisan (Terrorism doesn’t end even with the pandemic. Those funds will also include benefits for families of slain soldiers and police officers),” Roque said.



In December, Duterte refused to submit reports on the use of intel funds to Congress due to national “security issues.”