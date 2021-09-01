Palace denies Yang’s influence in buying overpriced Covid-19 supplies

MALACAÑANG denied the influence of Michael Yang, a Davao-based Chinese businessman who has alleged ties to the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation, in the procurement of billions worth of medical supplies for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Pharmally, a small, local company is under scrutiny by the Senate for alleged overpricing.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said the government entered into agreements with Pharmally because it offered personal protective equipment (PPE), among others, at reasonable costs.

“Sa presyo ang labanan, kahit sino ka man (The price is what matters, whoever you are),” Roque said in his briefing with reporters on Wednesday.

He said he has “personal knowledge” that out of several companies, Pharmally offered the lowest quotation for PPE, which was at P1,700 each.

“Wala pong kinalaman ang mga personalidad. Ang tinitingnan, presyo tsaka ang kalidad (It had nothing to do with personalities. What we considered were the price and quality),” Roque added.

He also insisted there was no evidence of overpricing; otherwise, “there would be no Senate investigation.”



But Roque admitted if not for emergency purposes, the Filipino-based Pharmally, which got the biggest PPE contract from the government at P3.8 billion, may have been “disqualified” from the deals due to its limited background.

“[These were] procured under the emergency bidding provisions of the Bayanihan 1 (Bayanihan to Heal as One),” he said.

“Maybe if it was regular bidding, there would be disqualification on the basis of requirements on how big the company has to be.”

On Tuesday, Duterte came to the defense of Yang, his former economic adviser, saying he was not “a Chinese who he is collecting money from.”