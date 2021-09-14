Palace dismisses Pacquiao claim govt mismanaged Covid-19 funds as ‘politicking’

MALACANANG on Tuesday dismissed the claims of Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao that the government has mismanaged its response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), saying that the lawmaker was just “politicking.”

Pacquiao, who has previously signaled his intention to run for president next year, made the statement after Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. berated a doctors’ group during a recent online meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

In his virtual press briefing, the Palace official blamed politics for Pacquiao’s recent statement.