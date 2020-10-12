Palace distances from plea to let political detainee mom visit baby’s remains

MANILA, Philippines —

While it expressed sadness over the incident, Malacañang said President Rodrigo Duterte cannot do anything about the appeals to let the political detainee mother visit her three-month-old baby’s remains.

Baby River Nasino was carried in the womb by her mother Reina Mae Nasino while detained, but separated from her at birth.

The infant died last Friday night after her lungs succumbed to bacterial infection.

“Talagang nakakalungkot po yang insidenteng yan. Pero wala pong magagawa ang Presidente, yan po ay nasa hurisdisyon ng ating hukuman,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday in an online briefing.

(This incident is really saddening. But the President cannot do anything about it, it’s under the jurisdiction of the judiciary.)

“The decision po lies wholly with the regional trial court and the regional trial court has ruled. We respect that decision and the Executive will implement that decision,” he added.

Nasino, who is facing illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges, gave birth to River in July, eight months after her arrest in November 2019.

The National Union of People’s Lawyers repeatedly tried to reunite the mother and daughter, but to no avail. [ac]