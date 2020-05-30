Palace: Duterte back to Davao City amid easing of lockdown

President Rodrigo Duterte returned to his hometown Davao City as Metro Manila is set to further ease its lockdown measures to the general community quarantine (GCQ).

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr., during a virtual press briefing on Saturday, said Duterte left for Davao on Friday to be with his family this weekend.

“Kahapon po umalis ang Presidente. Ang alam ko po yung huling talumpati niya sa bayan ay magaganap po sa Davao (The President flew to Davao City yesterday. What I know is that his last public address will be delivered in Davao City),” Roque said.

The President is expected back in Malacañang in Manila on Monday, according to Presidential Security Group chief Jesus Durante 3rd.

On May 16, Duterte flew home to Davao City after two months of staying in Malacañang in the wake of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, returning to Manila three days later.

The President also went through self-quarantine after several government officials that he had interacted with were infected with the Coronavirus, but he himself had tested negative.

His trip comes as Metro Manila is set to transition to GCQ from June 1 to June 15 after two months of enhanced community quarantine, a more stringent form of restriction.

The cities of Davao, Cebu, Mandaue, the provinces of Albay and Pangasinan,and the regions of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Calabarzon will also be under GCQ, while the rest of the country will be under modified GCQ, the lowest form of quarantine.

Duterte, in his public address on Thursday, said that other places in the country would still be reviewed depending on their capability to provide critical care to suspect, probable, or confirmed Covid-19 cases.

“In other areas, it will be, again, on a piecemeal basis depending on the viability of the place to meet the challenges of Covid[-19],” he said.