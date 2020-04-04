Palace: Duterte firing of PACC exec shows intolerance vs erring officials

MALACAÑANG on Saturday justified President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to publicly fire Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) commissioner Manuelito Luna, saying the Chief Executive was intolerant of “abusive, arrogant and incompetent government officials”.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte updates the nation on the government’s efforts in addressing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on April 3, 2020. TOTO LOZANO/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Duterte, in a public address on Friday night, fired Luna for urging the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo for supposedly competing with the government’s efforts to combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The firing of PACC Commissioner Manuelito Luna by PRRD (President Duterte) following the former’s public statement asking the NBI to investigate VP Leni Robredo for her alleged solicitation of funds and for allegedly competing with government efforts against Covid-19 demonstrates the President’s intolerance to abusive, arrogant and incompetent government officials, apart from the corrupt ones, as well as consistent with his decisive action against errant public servants,” Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo said the President’s “repeated calls for everybody, regardless of political beliefs to cooperate in the government’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, is not a meaningless appeal.”

“Those who respond to call for unity and cooperation must be encouraged and commended instead of being harassed by subjecting them to a mindless government intrusion that smacks of a partisan action,” Panelo said.

“Only the Bayanihan spirit of every Filipino lending hand to each other can make this nation survive and prevail over this scourge of a disease,” he added.

In calling for an investigation, Luna said Robredo may have violated certain laws when she received donations to help those most affected by the crisis through “illegal solicitations (and) actions that compete with or calculated to undermine, national government efforts” to mitigate the impact of the health crisis.

“Being a part of the national government, Robredo is barred from competing with the DoH (Department of Health), DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) and OCD/NDRRMC (Office of Civil Defense/National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council), or undermining their efforts, and from soliciting donations, in cash or in kind, from the taxpaying public, especially since funds have already been appropriated or set aside for relief assistance, disaster mitigation, rehabilitation, etc.,” Luna said in a statement.

Robredo’s office has, so far, raised at least P36 million for the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers. It also launched free shuttle service and free dormitories for health workers affected by the Luzon-wide quarantine.