Palace: Duterte okay with releasing SALN but defers to Ombudsman

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is willing to release his statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) but respects the “constitutional prerogative” of the Office of the Ombudsman, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. made the statement after Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo called on Duterte to publicize his net worth to prove he is serious about fighting corruption.

“Well he could but respects the Ombudsman and he leaves it to the Ombudsman,” Roque said during a virtual press briefing, when asked if Duterte could just release his SALN for the sake of transparency.

“There’s a new policy being implemented by the Ombudsman as a constitutional body and we respect the prerogative of the Ombudsman in this regard,” he added.

Robredo over the weekend said it would be better for Duterte to release his SALN to show his commitment to end corruption in government instead of saying he will audit all agencies if he becomes vice president.

Duterte has threatened to “audit all of government [agencies]” should he run and win for vice president in 2022. He also asked the Commission on Audit (CoA) to “reconfigure” its audit reports to avoid public perception that flagged government agencies have committed irregularities.

“The SALN is just one of the many ways through which you can prove that you are truly transparent and show you are not corrupt,” Robredo said in her weekly radio show.



But Roque insisted that Duterte has complied with his constitutional duty to submit or file his SALN, noting that those who wanted to see it simply needed to get it from the Office of the Ombudsman.

“Interested parties may therefore wish to write a formal communication to the Office of the Ombudsman, which has copies of SALNs of all public officials, asking for a copy of the said document,” he added.

In September 2020, the Ombudsman issued new restrictions on the public’s access to the SALNs of public officers, which include a consent from the SALN’s owner before the request is processed.

With this new policy, even the SALNs of Duterte from the past years cannot be disclosed.

The President last released publicly his SALN in 2017, while the vice president has been consistently releasing her SALN annually since 2016.