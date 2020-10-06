Palace: Duterte spoke ‘from the heart’ when he said he never killed anyone

MANILA, Philippines — Despite admitting on several occasions that he killed criminals, President Rodrigo Duterte was “speaking from the heart” when he said he never took the life of anyone, Malacañang said Tuesday.

“Kagabi po, I think the President was speaking from the heart,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online briefing when sought for comment on Duterte’s remarks.

“Abogado po ang Presidente, paulit-ulit nating sinasabi iyan, at alam ninyo po iyong indoctrination sa law school ay matindi po iyon. Ang indoctrination, sumunod sa Saligang Batas, sumunod sa mga batas at ipinagbabawal ang pagpatay sa ilalim ng Saligang Batas at ng ating mga batas,” he went on.

(The President is a lawyer. We repeatedly say that. And indoctrination in law school is harsh. The indoctrination is to follow the Constitution, follow all laws which criminalize killing.)

In his pre-recorded speech Monday night, Duterte said: “Maraming sinasabi ‘Rule of law, hindi ka naman sumusunod. Marami kang pinapatay.’ Wala ho akong pinatay na tao. Never, never. Magtanong ka sa pulis dito sa Pilipinas.”

(They said, ‘Rule of law, but you don’t follow it. You killed many.’ I did not kill anyone. Never, never. Ask a police officer here in the Philippines.)

Roque said the President’s “colorful” language was only intended to catch the attention of the public.

“Alam ninyo po kasi, ang mga pulitiko may mga sasabihin iyan because they know, patok. Pero mayroon din silang mga sinasabi na alam nila na ito ang pawang katotohanan,” Roque said.

(Politicians say something because they know it will become popular. But they also say things that are true.)

“So bagama’t ang Presidente po ay makulay sa kaniyang pananalita, it is to actually generate attention and discussion lalung-lalo na pagdating sa kaniyang pet issue, iyong anti-drugs campaign,” he added.

(Although the President uses colorful language,it is to actually generate attention and discussion especially on his pet issue, anti-drugs campaign.)

In separate events in 2016, Duterte admitted killing hostage-takers and drug suspects.

The President also admitted in 2018 that his “only sin” is the extrajudicial killings linked in his war against drugs.

