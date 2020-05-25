Palace: Duterte to consult experts in deciding whether to lift MECQ

President Rodrigo Duterte will consult with the Health department and other experts in deciding whether to lift the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in areas under it.

The National Capital Region, Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Zambales are under MECQ amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases) naman po ang nagdi-desisyon diyan ‘no at alam niyo naman po ang Presidente na kino-konsulta ang lahat, ang DoH (Department of Health) at ang iba pang mga dalubhasa, mga doktor na respetado. (It is the IATF that decides on that and you know the President consults everyone, the DoH and other experts, respected doctors.). ” Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in the Laging Handa public briefing on Monday (May 25, 2020) when asked which group of experts Duterte will depend on.

The Palace on Thursday said that the country is still on the first wave of Covid-19 infections after DoH Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd said that the second wave already arrived.

Later, the DoH said in a statement that the country was “presently in the first wave when we consider sustained community transmission, and in the second wave when we take into account the first three imported cases in January.”