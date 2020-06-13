Palace: Duterte to decide on IATF recommendations for quarantine changes

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Saturday said the country’s COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) task force has recommended that President Rodrigo Duterte should be the one to decide on changes in the quarantine measures now being enforced in the country.

“Eh meron na pong rekomendasyon, ang rekomendasyon, bahala po si Presidente,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in an interview over radio station DZBB about what the Inter-Agency Task Force of the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ (IATF-MEID) recommendation.

(We already have a recommendation, the recommendation is it’s up to the President.)

However, Roque admits that the COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and Cebu City — are not getting lower.

“Siguro, pwede ko na po sabihin, ang mga numero po ay hindi masyado bumababa sa Metro Manila at sa Cebu City. Pero kung ano ang gagawin, iniiwan na po kay Presidente,” he said.

(I think I should say this that the numbers in Metro Manila and Cebu City are not getting any lower. But what will be done about it is still up to the President.)

Currently, the Philippines has registered 24,787 COVID-19 cases, with 5,454 recoveries and 1,052 deaths.

Ten areas are now placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) until June 15. These are Metro Manila, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Pangasinan, Region II, Region III, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon), Region VII, Zamboanga City and Davao City.

Meanwhile, areas not mentioned as being under GCQ are under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ)

Roque added that Duterte may decide if areas under GCQ will shift to MGCQ, go back to a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), or remain under GCQ.

Roque says he is doubtful that Metro Manila and Cebu City will transition to MGCQ.

Under IATF guidelines, areas under MGCQ may now have public gatherings, such as but not limited to, movie screenings, concerts, sporting events, and other entertainment activities, community assemblies, religious gatherings, and non-essential work gatherings, are allowed of up to 50 percent of seating capacity of the area.

“Pero ‘yung numero ng Metro Manila at Cebu ay parang hindi pa akma na magbukas nang ganyan,” he said.

(But the numbers in Metro Manila and Cebu show that it is still not right for them to transition to such.)

Still, he said it was up to Duterte to decide on the fate of these particular areas.

“Pero bahala nga po ang Presidente kasi binabalanse natin ang ekonomiya at sapat naman ang kakayahin magbigay ng medical doon sa magkakasakit ng critical, ‘yung critical care capacity natin,” he said.

(But let’s leave it to the President because we’re balancing the economy, as well as our capacity to give medical assistance to those will be severely be stricken with the disease, our critical care capacity.)

Duterte is set to meet with the IATF announce his decision on June 15.

