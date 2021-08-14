Palace: ECQ extended in Laguna until Aug 20

LAGUNA province will remain under strictest lockdown from August 16 to 20 to try and arrest the rise in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, particularly the more contagious Delta variant, Malacañang said on Saturday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) extended the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) of Laguna “upon the recommendation of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and after consultation with the local government of Laguna.”

Roque said Laguna was initially placed under ECQ until Aug. 15, 2021, de-escalated to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) beginning Aug. 16 until Aug. 31, 2021, “until this present amendment of reverting to ECQ status.”

“This latest ECQ re-classification was made to maximize its effects, slow down the surge of Covid-19 cases, further stop the spread of variants and improve health system capacity to protect more lives in the aforesaid area,” Roque said in a statement.

“This is in pursuant with Executive Order 112 giving authority to the IATF to impose, lift, or extend a community quarantine in provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities,” he added.

Apart from Laguna, Metro Manila and Bataan remain under ECQ until August 20 and August 22, respectively.

The IATF had said they would review and evaluate whether to put Calabarzon or some areas in the region under ECQ amid rising Covid-19 cases. Calabarzon is Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon.

On Saturday, the country logged 14,249 new Covid-19 cases, surpassing the 13,177 cases recorded on Friday.

The latest increase raises the caseload to 1.727 million, which includes 1.598 million recoveries and about 30,000 dead.