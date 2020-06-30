Palace: Enrollment in public schools extended until July 15

THE enrollment period for public schools for the upcoming school year has been extended to July 15, Malacañang announced on Tuesday.

In a virtual press briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. announced Education Secretary Leonor Briones’ decision on the extension that was supposed to end today, June 30.

Citing data from Briones, Roque said 15,223,315 students have enrolled in public schools and 672,403 in private schools.

He urged parents not to wait until the deadline to have their children enrolled.

“Puwede ba po, wag na po natin antayin ang July 15, puwede po ba ngayon pa lang, kapag pupuwede na, i-enroll na natin ang ating mga anak (Let’s not wait for July 15, let’s enroll our children now),” Roque said.

“Huwag naman ho hayaan na matigil ang proseso ng edukasyon ng ating anak bagamat may Covid-19 (Don’t let your children stop schooling even though there is Covid-19 pandemic),” he added.

The Department of Education (DepEd) had said it was considering extending the enrollment period for public schools until July 15.

Due to the threat of Covid-19, the DepEd decided to resume classes through distance learning, where students do not have to go to school to participate in classes to avoid possible transmission of the virus.

It also removed around 60 percent of the curriculum to adjust to the remote learning approach this coming school year, which was scheduled to start on August 24.

The department has been preparing for ways to deliver education to students through self-learning modules, broadcast media, and the internet.