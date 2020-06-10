Palace expects 60% release of second tranche cash aid next week via e-disbursement

MALACAÑANG is hoping that 60 percent of 17 million low-income families will get the second round of the government’s cash aid by next week.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said he was expecting the speedy distribution of the cash aid under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) through the web application, “ReliefAgad.”

“Realistically, we’re hoping that at least a majority of the P105 billion would already have been disbursed electronically,” Roque said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

“So we’re hoping that at least 60 percent would be done by next week,” the Palace official added.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is expected to begin the cashless distribution of financial assistance to 17 million poor families starting next week.

ReliefAgad, a quick-relief system launched by DSWD on May 14, authorizes the release of the second wave of payouts through electronic payment.

Roque said the government was more focused on implementing the automated distribution of the second tranche of emergency subsidies.

“The primary mode of distribution will be electronic this time. And since it’s electronic, to those who will be covered, they (DSWD personnel) can distribute [the cash aid] in two days,” he said.

Under the government’s cash assistance program, some 18 million families affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be given cash aid worth P5,000 to 8,000 for the months of April and May.

In an earlier briefing, Roque said 17 million poor families would be included in the second round of the cash aid.

Of the figure, 12 million families came from areas that were under the enhanced community quarantine or modified enhanced community quarantine until May 15, while the five million new names were approved by President Rodrigo Duterte to be included as beneficiaries.

The DSWD will implement cashless transactions for the second tranche as advised by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The department tapped PayMaya as one of the featured payment methods in the ReliefAgad app.

“They may also use the funds in their accounts to pay for bills, groceries, or other daily essentials, purchase airtime load, or send money to other PayMaya users through the PayMaya app,” the DSWD said in a statement.

Last month, the agency tapped GCash in distributing amelioration to drivers of transport network vehicles service and public utility vehicles in Metro Manila.

“The department will continue to find innovative, safer, and convenient ways to improve its cash disbursement mechanisms to provide immediate assistance to Filipinos during the public health crisis,” the DSWD said.