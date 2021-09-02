Palace: Face shield rule stays for now

MALACAÑANG on Thursday said the country’s pandemic task force is not yet considering waiving the mandatory use of face shields, as it dismissed allegations that the policy was linked to corruption.

“Sa ngayon po, wala (As of now, there is none),” Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said when asked about the possibility of lifting the requirement.

“Pero (But) I understand even the WHO will render an expert opinion on whether or not face shield use is justified. Hintayin po muna natin ito (Let’s wait for it),” he added.

Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO Representative to the Philippines, had said the organization would study how the mandatory wearing of face shields affected the Philippines’ fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Asked if the policy was tied to corruption, Roque said there was “no relation between the two.”

“Ang pagsusuot nito, nakikita niyo naman sa ating briefings ay sang-ayon sa mga opinyon ng [mga] eksperto (The use of face shields, as you have seen in our briefings, are consistent with our experts’ opinion),” he said.

This comes as the Senate conducts its investigation on the controversial purchase by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) of allegedly overpriced face masks, face shields, and personal protective equipment (PPE).



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

The government has repeatedly said there is “scientific basis” for the use of face shields and that it contributes to the significant decrease in transmissions in the country, especially with the threat of several transmissible variants.

A number of local experts had also said the wearing of face shields on top of face masks gives people an “additional protection” against Covid-19.

Lawmakers and other officials, however, have been appealing to the government to scrap the requirement, noting that the Philippines is the only country in the world requiring face shields in public areas.