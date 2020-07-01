Palace: Gov’t eyes P17-B budget to hire 50,000 COVID-19 contact tracers

MANILA, Philippines — The government is eyeing to allocate P17 billion for the hiring of 50,000 COVID-19 contact tracers, Malacañang said Wednesday.

The passage of Bayanihan 2, however, is needed for the said budget to be utilized, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque explained.

“Sa presentasyon po ni [Finance] Secretary [Carlos] Dominguez [III] – hindi ko lang alam kung napakita na dahil mahaba iyong pagpupulong kahapon – ay naglaan po tayo ng kung hindi ako nagkakamali mga P17 billion para sa contact tracers at ito po ay for 50,000 contact tracers,” Roque said in an interview over GMA-7.

(According to Secretary Dominguez’s presentation, I’m not sure if it was shown since the meeting was long, we allocated if I’m not mistaken P17 billion for the hiring of 50,000 contact tracers.)

“Kaya lang iyong budget po nito, kasi maski mayroon tayong loans, kinakailangan pa rin natin ang batas para gastusin ito dahil iyan naman po ay pumapasok pa rin sa kaban sa taumbayan. At ito po ay isasama doon sa Bayanihan 2 package,” he explained.

(But this budget, though we have loans, still needs a law before being utilized. This will be included in the Bayanihan 2 package.)

Contact tracers track down the close contacts of individuals who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

The Department of Health earlier said it has so far hired 54,000 contact tracers out of the 130,000 to 150,000 needed to achieve the ideal ratio of one contact tracer per 800 persons.

Meanwhile, Congress adjourned session last month without passing Bayanihan 2, the bill extending the Bayanihan to Heal as Once Act which granted the President additional powers to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Bayanihan law lapsed on June 25.

Roque assured that the negotiations between the Executive branch and both houses of Congress on the proposed bill are nearing conclusion.

“At ibig sabihin po dahil halos tapos na ang kanilang kasunduan, hindi na po magtatagal ay hihingi na po ang special session ang Ehekutibo para maisabatas itong Bayanihan 2 package,” Roque said.

(Since the negotiations are close to ending, it will not take long before the Executive asks for a special session to pass the Bayanihan 2 package.)

