Palace: Horse racing, cockfighting still banned under community quarantine

At present, amusement, gaming, and fitness establishments, as well as those in the kids and the tourism industries are still not allowed to operate in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), like Metro Manila.

Outdoor non-contact sports and other forms of exercise such as walking, jogging, running, biking, golf, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian, range shooting, and skateboarding however are allowed, subject to minimum health standards in GCQ areas.

During the virtual press briefing with Roque, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said other industries still prohibited to operate in GCQ are gyms/fitness studios and sports facilities, cinemas, theaters, karaoke bars, libraries, cultural centers, museums, beaches, water parks and other tourist destinations, travel agencies, tour operators , personal care services such as massage parlors, sauna and facial care; pet grooming services, internet shops, and education centers like testing centers, review centers, language, driving, dance/acting/voice schools.

These business establishments and activities, however, are allowed at 50 percent operating capacity in modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) areas, according to Lopez.

Mass gatherings such as movie screenings, concerts, sporting events, and other entertainment activities, religious services, and work conferences shall be allowed provided that participants shall be limited to 50 percent of the seating or venue capacity in places under MGCQ.