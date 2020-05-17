Palace: MECQ disallows travel for leisure to provinces

TRAVEL is allowed only if it is essential under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), Malacañang said.

“E kung leisure po, hindi po pupwede pa rin, ‘no, unless tayo po’y may katungkulan“, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque told DZBB in an interview on Saturday when asked about travel from Metro Manila to the provinces using private cars.

He said in part, “yung mga leisure po, ‘yung mga tipong bibisita sa ating mga kamag-anak, kung pupwede po, maiwasan muna po iyan kasi talagang wala pa pong ganyang pahintulot ang IATF. Nililimita pa rin po natin sa essential travel.”

IATF is the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Travel by workers or authorized persons outside residence are allowed under the MECQ, Roque said.