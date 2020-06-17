Palace mourns passing of Danding Cojuangco

MALACAÑANG mourned the passing of business magnate and political kingmaker Eduardo “Danding” Cojuangco Jr. , who died on Tuesday. He was 85.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Eduardo ‘Danding’ Cojuangco, Jr., at the age of 85,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a statement.

“The Palace offers its fervent prayers for the eternal repose of the soul of Mr. Cojuangco as we convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones,” he added.

Roque said Cojuangco, San Miguel Corporation’s (SMC) chairman and chief executive officer, “had immense contribution to the socioeconomic development of the Philippines through the company’s operations in food, beverages, energy, power, oil refining, and infrastructure.”

“The SMC has provided livelihood opportunities to tens of thousands of our countrymen as direct workforce, and creation of additional jobs as suppliers, distributors, retailers, and the like,” Roque said.

“In these trying times, Mr. Cojuangco’s SMC has been a reliable partner of the government in mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 by providing support and assistance to frontliners and vulnerable sectors,” he added.

Cojuanco founded the political party Nationalist People’s Coalition in 1992, and ran against Fidel V. Ramos in the presidential race in the same year.

Prior to running for president, Cojuangco served as Governor of Tarlac City from 1967 – 1969, and became Tarlac’s 1st District Representative from 1969 to 1972.