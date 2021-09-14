Palace: No final IATF decision for booster shots to healthcare workers

MALACANANG on Tuesday clarified that the recommendation of the government’s panel of vaccine experts to give medical workers booster shots against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has yet to be approved.

In a virtual press briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said that the country’s Vaccine Expert Panel merely recommended the use of booster jabs for the health workers and “this is still up for review.”

“Lilinawin lang po natin, wala pa pang desisyon na magkaroon ng Covid-19 booster shots para sa mga healthcare workers (I would like to clarify, there’s no decision yet to administer Covid-19 booster shots to our health workers),” Roque said.

“Nag recommend lang po ang vaccine expert panel na bigyan ng booster shots ang ating healthcare workers, wala pa pong desisyon ang ating IATF (This has only been recommended by the vaccine expert panel, to give booster shots to our health workers, this yet to be approved by the IATF [Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases]),” he added.

World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe had said the WHO was calling for a moratorium on administering booster shots “unless it is absolutely necessary for immunocompromised individuals.”

Abeyasinghe said that this was needed to address Covid-19 vaccine inequity among countries.

“This is not the time for a booster, and we simply do not have enough safety and efficacy information on the third dose,” the WHO official added.



Earlier on Monday, Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano and his allies filed a resolution calling on the IATF to provide booster shots to health workers and the immunocompromised amid the increasing number of Covid-19 infections.

The Philippines has around 1.7 million health workers.

As of September 13, a total of 17,078,676 individuals have been fully vaccinated. This translates to 22.14 percent of the country’s target of 70 million people.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region has fully vaccinated 6,000,763 people.

A total of 39,142,205 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

On September 2, Roque said that it was not yet time to talk about booster shots since many Filipinos are yet to be vaccinated.

Last month, Roque asked for the public’s patience and wait for the country to achieve population protection before getting booster shots.

His appeal came amid reports of some residents going around different local government units to get the additional shot.

The government has allocated P45.4 billion for Covid-19 booster shots of 93.798 million fully vaccinated Filipinos in the proposed P5.02-trillion 2022 national budget.