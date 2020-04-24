Palace: No more cash aid for poor families in areas with lifted ECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Poor families in areas where the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) has been lifted will no longer receive cash assistance from the government amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis.

This is after presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced Friday that the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) will be limited to families in Metro Manila and other areas that remain under lockdown.

“‘Yung pag-distinguish between ECQ and GCQ (general community quarantine) importante po iyan kasi ‘yung second tranche ng ayuda na manggagaling sa gobyerno ay ibubuhos nalang natin po ngayon sa mga areas under ECQ,” Roque said in an interview over CNN Philippines.

President Duterte earlier approved the extension of the ECQ in Metro Manila, the Southern Tagalog and Central Luzon regions, Mindoro island, and the provinces of Pangasinan, Benguet, Catanduanes, and Albay until May 15.

Other areas in Luzon that are not included in the lockdown extension will be placed under a GCQ where some restrictions will be relaxed.

The government has set aside about P200 billion for two-month cash subsidies for 18 million low-income households to help tide them over while the Luzon lockdown keeps them away from their jobs.

The beneficiaries are also set to receive subsidies that range from P5,000 to P8,000 per household monthly for two months.

