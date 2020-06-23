Palace: No ‘new normal’ for now

WITH the recalibration of the current parameters for quarantine classifications, no areas in the country will be placed under the “new normal” for now, Malacañang said on Tuesday, amid rising cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the recalibration of current parameters, specifically the case of doubling time, critical care utilization, and risk classification of provinces, during a meeting on Monday.

He said high-risk areas would be placed under enhanced community quarantine or modified enhanced community quarantine, while areas that were moderate risk would be under general community quarantine or modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Meanwhile, those areas that were low risk would be under MGCQ.

“Sa ngayon po, wala munang new normal. Ibig sabihin lahat ng lugar sa Pilipinas, meron pa ring pong community quarantine (There will be no new normal for now. It means that all areas in the Philippines are under community quarantine),” Roque said during a virtual press briefing.

“So ayan po ang pagbabago doon po sa in-aprubahang parameters. Pero pareho pa din po ang basehan niyan case doubling time, critical care utilization at tinitignan din po ang ekonomiya (So that will be the changes in the approved parameters. But the basis for quarantine classifications still includes case doubling time, critical care utilization and the economy),” he added.

On Monday, the Philippines reported 30,682 Covid-19 cases with 8,143 recoveries and 1,177 fatalities.