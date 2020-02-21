Palace: Nothing wrong with Dela Rosa supporting Duterte

Dela Rosa, a former national police chief, added he would “live and die” and “sink and swim” with the President.

“Alam mo, ang bawat tao merong personal na sentimyento sa isang kasama niya, kaibigan. Pero tandaan niyo, bawat isa rin may kanya kanyang prinsipyo,” Panelo said.

“Siguro kaya niya sinusuportahan kasi parehas sila ng prinsipyo ni Presidente on matters, subject, na pinaguusapan. Kung lumihis na sa prinsipyo niya, edi syempre kokontra na rin siya,” Panelo added.

(Maybe he supports the President because they have the same principles on some matters and subjects. If it’s contrary to his principle, of course he would also express opposition.)

Dela Rosa’s earlier stressed that he is not blindly following the President and that they just think alike.

He added that he would vote on the network’s franchise renewal based on whether or not alleged abuses are true.