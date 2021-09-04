Palace on Duterte’s VP bid: Wait for Oct 8

IS President Rodrigo Duterte really running for vice president? The answer is: Wait for October 8.

This transpired after Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go may opt to be Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s running mate in the 2022 presidential election. Go, Roque added, has this unconditional “devotion” to the Duterte family – ready to slide down to the vice president position.

The ruling political party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), is endorsing the Go-Duterte (Rodrigo) tandem.

“Ako mismo ang aking attitude antayin na lang po natin ang a-otso ng Oktubre, ang last day ng filing ng certificate of candidacy (My attitude is to wait until October 8, the last day of filing of the certificate of candidacy),” Roque said during a virtual press briefing.

“Doon po tayo magkakaroon ng liwanag kung sino ang tatakbo, kung sino ang hindi tatakbo (That’s when we will know who will run and who will not run),” he added.

Duterte had said he would run as vice president after being nominated by PDP-Laban led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

However, Duterte’s supposed running mate, Go, declined the nomination to run as president in the 2022 polls.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

In his statement, Go reiterated that he has no interest in seeking the presidency in 2022.

“Of course, my intent to run as Mayor Sara’s VP only holds if she decides to run for the presidency and if President Duterte does not run for the vice presidency,” the senator said

“As I have said numerous times, I leave my fate to God, to the Dutertes, and to the Filipino people – kung ano po ang mapagpasiyahan nilang mag-ama ay susuportahan ko, at kung ano po ang pinaka-makakabuti sa bayan ay gagawin ko. Ipapasa-Diyos ko na po ang lahat (I will support what his father and his children have decided, and I will do what is best for the country. I shall give everything to God),” he added.

Duterte-Carpio has not yet made a final decision on whether she would seek a final term as Davao City mayor or vie to be her father’s successor in 2022.

She is not a member of PDP-Laban, preferring to lead her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

President Duterte, whose six-year term will end in June 2022, is constitutionally barred from reelection and is seeking the vice presidency instead.

Duterte-Carpio, however, rejected the idea of having her father as a running-mate.

The filing of certificates of candidacy for 2022 national elections is from October 1 to 8.