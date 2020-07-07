Palace: Online Duterte SONA a ‘safe fallback’ as Covid-19 threat remains

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte delivering his penultimate State of the Nation Address (SONA) online is a “safe fallback,” Malacañang said on Tuesday, as the threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) remains.

In a virtual press briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said they were considering delivering the speech from the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang, similar to how Duterte gave his message at the 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

“Well, I would say that’s a safe fallback position,” Roque said, asked if the Palace prefers to hold the President’s SONA online.

Roque, however, said there was nothing final yet although the other option was for the President to go to Batasang Pambansa with a limited number of lawmakers in attendance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Dalawa lang po ‘yung pinagpipilian nga. Pupunta sa Kongreso na kaunti lang ang mga kongresista at senador na present or galing na lang sa Malago via online (There are two options. The President goes to Congress with a small number of congressmen and senators attending or the President delivers his SONA from Malago via online),” he said.

Duterte is set to deliver his fifth SONA on July 27. Traditionally, government officials, lawmakers, and business leaders convene at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City for the President’s SONA.

The Palace official, however, noted that the mode for the SONA does not matter as long as the President delivers his report.

“Nakikita niyo po, pati ang Asean Summit online na tapos ‘yung pagpre-present ng mga credentials ng mga ambassadors, online na rin (As you can see, even the Asean Summit was held online and also the presentation of credentials of ambassadors),” Roque said.

“So either way, it does not matter. Ang importante naman, mag-ulat sa Kongreso (So either way, it does not matter. What’s important is the President will report to Congress), and the Constitution does not require from where the President will report,” he added.

Meanwhile, Roque said Duterte would again be working from Davao City “for the rest of the week.”

He said the President was scheduled to address the public and meet with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management on Infectious Diseases on Tuesday night.

“Magtatalumpati nga po at magmemensahe si Presidente galing sa Davao. Ang inaasahan ko po na for the rest of the week, nandun po si Presidente (The President will deliver his message from Davao. I expect him to stay there for the rest of the week),” he said.