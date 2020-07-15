Palace: PH did not waive or relinquish West PH Sea rights

MALACANANG on Wednesday assured the public that the Philippine government did not waive or relinquish its rights over the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) after a poll showed that the majority of Filipinos think the country should assert its authority in the disputed waters.

A Social Weather Stations survey showed that 70 percent of Filipinos believe that the Philippine government should assert its rights over the territories in the West Philippine Sea in accordance with the 2016 arbitral ruling.

“As we have said in previous occasions, the Philippine government continues to assert our rights over the disputed areas in the West Philippine Sea in accordance with the 2016 Arbitral Ruling. We have not waived nor have we relinquished these rights,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling has no way of being enforced by the body which rendered it, so we must look to other means to resolve the dispute,” he added.

The Philippines on Sunday marked four years since the international Permanent Court of Arbitration invalidated China’s sweeping claims over almost the entire South China Sea.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., who has strongly protested recent Chinese actions in the disputed waters, on Sunday publicly called on China to comply with the ruling of the United Nations-backed Permanent Court of Arbitration on the lawsuit filed by the Philippines in 2013.

China on Monday responded by insisting that it would not honor the decision because it was “illegal and invalid.”

Instead of pushing for its compliance to the ruling, China said it hoped that the Philippines would preserve the “hard-won sound momentum of bilateral relations” and uphold peace and stability in the resource-rich waters.

While the Duterte administration is using peaceful and diplomatic means to resolve the maritime dispute with the Asian powerhouse, Roque noted that the issues surrounding the West Philippine Sea “do not make up the sum total of our relations with China.”

“We agree to disagree on the arbitral tribunal ruling and will proceed with our bilateral relations with China, especially on matters related to trade and the economics,” he said.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, including parts of the West Philippine Sea, but the Permanent Court of Arbitration invalidated this in July 2016, recognizing the Philippines’ sovereignty in the area.

President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to temporarily shelve the ruling to maintain peace, stability, and cordial relations among claimant countries in the region.

The President, however, said he would raise the ruling “maybe once” before his term ends in 2022.