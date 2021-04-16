Palace: PH govt extends travel ban on foreigners until April 30

THE Philippines on Friday extended by two weeks a ban on foreigners in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic in the country, Malacañang said on Friday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the latest decision on travel restrictions was approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) during its virtual meeting on April 15.

The travel ban on foreigners, which took effect on March 22, was initially set to end on April 21.

But Roque said the IATF approved “the extension of the temporary suspension of foreigners until April 30, 2021.”

“Foreigners with valid entry exemption documents duly issued by the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) prior to March 22, 2021 will be allowed entry to the Philippines,” he said in a statement.

On March 18, the IATF allowed Filipinos residing and working overseas to return to the Philippines.

“All Filipino citizens, whether returning overseas Filipino or overseas Filipino workers (OFW), shall be allowed to return to the Philippines,” IATF Resolution 103 read.

The directive came after a memorandum circular temporarily barred non-OFWs from entering the country due to the upward trend in Covid-19 cases nationwide.

Exempted from the travel restrictions are diplomats and members of international organizations, foreigners involved in medical repatriation, foreign seafarers under the “green lanes” program, foreign spouses and children of Filipino citizens traveling with them, and other emergency humanitarian cases approved by the National Task Force against Covid-19.

The IATF’s resolution, however, clarifies that Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente has the “exclusive prerogative to decide on waiver or recall of exclusion orders for all foreign nationals authorized entry under relevant IATF resolutions, subject to regular reporting to the IATF Secretariat at the end of each calendar month.”

“The entry of all of the foregoing shall still be subject to such daily limit of incoming passengers as may be imposed by the Department of Transportation,” the resolution read.

To date, the country has recorded 904,285 Covid-19 cases, with 705,164 recoveries and 15,594 deaths.