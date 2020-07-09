Palace: Pillion riding limited to married couples

MANILA, Philippines — The government directive allowing pillion riding is limited to married couples, Malacañang said Thursday.

This, despite Interior Secretary Eduardo Año’s announcement that pillion riding is allowed for couples who are married or living together, starting July 10.

“Hindi pa rin po. Kasi ang clamor naman po para sa mga mag-asawa initially,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online briefing, when asked if the policy is applicable to siblings or live-in partners.

(Not yet since the initial clamor was for married couples.)

Roque advised those who will be riding pillion to bring their identification documents and a copy of their marriage contract.

“Siguro po identification card at zerox po ng kanilang marriage contract. Hindi naman po kinakailangan yung original. Pero sa ngayon po talaga, ang naparating sa akin ni Secretary Año at [chief implementer of government COVID-19 efforts] Secretary [Carlito] Galvez, limitado po sa mag-asawa,” he said.

(Maybe their identification card and a copy of their marriage contract should be brought. The original copy is not needed. But according to what Secretary Año and Secretary Galvez told me, it is limited to married couples.)

Año said pillion riding will be allowed provided that strict health protocols are observed.

He explained there must be a barrier between the rider and the passenger and that both should be wearing face masks.

