Palace: Police, military ‘ready’ for possible terror threats

MALACANANG on Thursday gave assurances that the police and military are “ready” to counter any possible terrorist threats or attacks in the Philippines, following an advisory from Japan.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. noted authorities have been on “heightened alert” for terrorism-related activities ever since the Marawi siege in 2017.

“Nagpapasalamat po tayo sa impormasyon, pero lalo lang po nating pinaiigting ang ating kahandaan (We are thankful for that information, but we are already ramping up our preparations),” Roque said.

Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar said although the police had not received any report about the threat, it did not mean it was letting its guard down.

“Parte ng trabaho natin na panatilihing magbantay (It’s part of our duty to keep watch of our countrymen),” Eleazar, who was in the same briefing, said.

“Ina-assure natin na patuloy ang ating kapulisan in coordination with our intelligence units (We assure the public that we are in constant coordination with our intelligence units),” he added.

The Foreign Ministry of Japan on Monday warned six Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines. of possible attacks, advising citizens to avoid “religious facilities and crowds.”



The Armed Forces of the Philippines had ensured “all citizens, Filipinos or not, as long as they are within our territory, are protected and kept safe from terrorists’ threats.”

The Department of National Defense had also said it was in close cooperation with other government branches to monitor possible security threats.