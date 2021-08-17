Palace proposes a high P5.024-T budget for ’22

THE proposed national budget for 2022 is P5.024 trillion, which is the highest in history, with almost P2 trillion dedicated to the social services sector, Malacañang disclosed on Tuesday.

Palace Spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. in his virtual briefing with reporters, said the proposal was higher by 11.5 percent than the 2020 budget.

A big chunk or P1.922 trillion will go to social services sector, while P1.474 trillion will be allotted to economic services.

Three other sectors that will receive the highest allocations are general public services with P862.7 billion, debt burden with P541.3 billion, and defense with P224.4 billion.

“We are ready [to] submit the proposed budget for next year. As you have seen, the bulk will be for the social services sector, for your needs during this pandemic,” Roque said in Filipino.

As for government agencies, the Department of Education (DepEd), which includes the Commission on Higher Education, and state universities and colleges, will get the biggest slice of the budget at P773.6 billion.