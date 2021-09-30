Palace rejects calls to abolish IATF

MALACANANG on Thursday rejected anew calls to abolish the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), saying the country would not have been able to prevent more deaths caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) if not for the task force.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. made the statement after Sen. Joel Villanueva proposed the abolition of the IATF to let local government units (LGUs) take over in the government’s pandemic response.

But Roque insisted that without the IATF, more Filipinos would have succumbed to Covid-19.

He also noted that it was not under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte when the IATF was created.

It was the late president Benigno Aquino 3rd who ordered the establishment of the IATF in 2014 to address the emergence of various infectious diseases.

“Sa tingin ko po, tama po na nagkaroon tayo ng IATF at uulitin ko ang IATF naman po, ‘yan po ay binuo sa pamamagitan ng isang executive order sa naunang gobyerno at di po sa gobyerno ni President Duterte (I think it was correct that we have the IATF, and I repeat the IATF was created through an executive order issued by the previous government and not of the government of President Duterte),” Roque said during a virtual press briefing.

“We do not claim to have been perfect. But certainly, let’s give due recognition where it is due dahil nakikita naman po natin, naiiwasan natin ang mas marami pa sanang mga kamatayan or taong namatay kung hindi po tayo nag-iimplement ng mga measures na sinangguni at binuo po ng ating IATF (because we see that we wouldn’t have been able to prevent more deaths due to Covid-19 if not for the measures crafted and implemented by the IATF),” he added.



Roque, who is also the task force spokesman, said that policies were crafted that effectively enabled the government to address the Covid-19 pandemic.