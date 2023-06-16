Trending Now

Palace says US request to host Afghans under evaluation

Afghan refugees are being processed inside Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base

Afghan refugees are being processed inside Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base in the United States on September 8, 2021. (Pool via Reuters)

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañan Palace on Friday said that the United States’ request for the Philippines to host Afghans is being evaluated.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil released a short statement in response to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) chief saying that the request came from US President Joe Biden.

READ: Biden told Marcos about US proposal for temporary stay of Afghans in PH

“It’s a request from the United States government. The request is currently under evaluation,” said Cheloy in a short statement.

The need to resettle Afghans stemmed from the US pulling out of the Middle Eastern country after the Taliban took control of the government.

However, the plans faced scrutiny regarding transparency from various officials, among them being Sen. Imee Marcos, the President’s sister.

