Palace says Velasco asked Duterte’s nod to run for Speaker during meeting

MANILA, Philippines — Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco sought President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval to run for House speakership during their meeting Monday night, Malacañang said.

Duterte, in response, told Velasco it was his “right” to do so under his agreement with House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Tuesday in an online briefing.

“I cannot give you more detail other than, humingi po ng permiso si Congressman Lord Allan para tumakbo bilang Speaker at ang sagot po ng Presidente, ‘Karapatan mo yan, sang-ayon sa kasunduan ninyo ni kay Speaker Alan Cayetano,’” Roque said.

(I cannot give you more detail other than Congressman Lord Allan asked the President permission to run as Speaker and the President said, ‘That’s you right according to your agreement with Speaker Alan Cayetano.’)

Roque said it was Velasco who asked to meet the President.

Duterte and Velasco’s meeting took place around 10 p.m. Monday night after the President’s meeting with Cabinet members and his regular nation address.

Cayetano previously offered to resign as Speaker but 186 lawmakers voted to reject the move.

Roque repeatedly said that Duterte will respect the lawmakers’ decision on the speakership squabble, saying it is an “internal” matter of the lower chamber.

