Palace sees Metro Manila transition to GCQ in June

MALACAÑANG on Wednesday floated the possibility of imposing general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila once the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) ends on May 31.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. made the statement after Metro Manila mayors called for the transition of the National Capital Region (NCR) to GCQ in June despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.

“I quote both [National Action Plan Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año] that chances are we will in fact be transitioning to GCQ in Metro Manila,” Roque said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases would meet on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the nationwide community quarantine.

He said the IATF has yet to decide on the possible extension or lifting of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), MECQ, and GCQ in the country.

“Today, IATF is meeting and we expect a decision to be made by the body. It is very difficult for me to actually speculate because as spokesperson, I have to wait for the collegiate body to decide,” Roque said.

The Palace official said that the government knew “what is going to happen” should it place Metro Manila under GCQ gave.

“Fortunately, there are other areas who have been in GCQ and we know already what’s going to happen,” Roque said.

The imposition of ECQ in Cebu and Mandaue cities; MECQ in Metro Manila, Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Zambales; and GCQ in the rest of the country would lapse on May 31.

Meanwhile, Roque urged both the private and public sectors to finalize their work scheme as the influx of workers was expected in Metro Manila as it shifts to GCQ.

“So we are appealing, in fact, to both private and the public sector to ensure this 50-50 workforce,” Roque said.

“It doesn’t mean that work stops because I think by now we’re used to working at home. You’re broadcasting from home. I’m interviewing from home. It can be done,” he added.

Roque also said that all modes of transportation would most likely be operational but could only operate at 50 percent capacity.

“All transportation will be operational but operating on 50 percent capacity which is why it’s important that employers, including government, although everyone will go back to work, still finalize their scheme whereby only 50 percent will actually work on-site and the rest can work from home,” he said.