Palace slams NPA attack during public health crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang slammed the communist New People’s Army (NPA) for violating its own ceasefire declaration on Saturday when it attacked soldiers doing community work in Rodriguez, Rizal amid the national health emergency brought about an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that a soldier and a communist rebel were killed in the clash while two troopers were wounded in the gunfight.

The attack “placed the civilians in imminent danger and disrupted the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in that area,” he added. —JULIE M. AURELIO

