Palace: Spike in COVID-19 cases not due to failure of Luzon-wide quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Sunday dismissed criticisms that the enforced Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine is not effective in containing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the number of confirmed cases have surpassed the 1,000 mark.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the availability of testing kits and the establishment of more testing centers are behind the increased number of COVID-19 cases.

“Some quarters expressed the opinion that such an increased number of COVID-19 cases shows that enhanced community quarantine or partial lockdown is ineffective in flattening the curve. We beg to disagree,” Panelo said in a statement.

“As the manufacture and supply of testing kits become available, plus the establishment of additional COVID-19 testing centers, there are more people being tested now than before, necessarily the hitherto unknown cases of COVID-19 have surfaced hence the galloping increase in number,” Panelo added.

There could have been a “staggering” number of cases should the strict quarantine measure had not been imposed to limit the public’s movement, Panelo said.

“Had the enhanced community quarantine or partial lockdown not been imposed, the number of the COVID-19 cases could have been staggering, for the simple reason that with the unrestricted movement of the population, with each individual being a potential carrier, the coronavirus would have an untrammeled leap-frogging from one person to another,” he said.

The Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine is in effect until midnight of April 13, 2020.

Panelo assured that the government is “doing everything to contain, if not permanently halt the spread of COVID-19 in the country.”

The once inadequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs) has come from many sources, Panelo said, with its local production in full swing from garment manufacturers and local fashion designers.

“Medical supplies, alcohol, soap, and other health items are coming in too from various donors, individuals, and private entities. The Bayanihan spirit has caught fire and everyone is chipping in a united front against this unseen deadly enemy,” Panelo said.

As of Sunday, health officials have recorded 1,418 cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Three new deaths have raised the number of fatalities to 71, while recoveries have increased to 42.

